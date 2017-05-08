Household hazardous waste collection
On Saturday, May 6, the Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca Joint Solid Waste District is sponsoring a Household Hazardous Waste Collection. The collection will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. In order to bring materials to the collection you must be a resident of Ottawa, Sandusky or Seneca County.
