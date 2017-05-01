Dorney Park adds metal detectors
Visitors to Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom's season opener Saturday found something new but it wasn't a ride or added attraction - they found metal detectors. Walk-through metal detectors were added to the South Whitehall Township park's security measures for the new season.
