Convict protests combining trial of 2012 murders with unrelated rape
A man convicted of the 2012 murders of a Sandusky woman and her two children argued today before the state's highest court that the prosecution should not have linked his trial with an unrelated rape that had occurred a week earlier. The state told the Ohio Supreme Court that it had more than enough evidence to convict Curtis L. Clinton, now 46, in the murders alone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec...
|Feb '17
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Police (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Male needing company 9/10 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Out-of-towner
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Volkswagen suit becomes class action (Nov '07)
|Aug '16
|bmeskin
|126
Find what you want!
Search Sandusky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC