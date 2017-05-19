Central HS bands to compete in Cedar Point Music in the Parks festival
The Central High School Band and Jazz Central are participating in the Music in the Parks festival from May 19-21. The bands will travel to Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio.
