Cedar Point opening weekend: metal detectors, Top Thrill Cubster,...

SANDUSKY, Ohio Cedar Point opens for its 197th season this weekend, with a new restaurant, new security and a new admission fee. There's also a temporarily renamed roller coaster and a roller coaster at the back of the park that is in the midst of a massive transformation.

