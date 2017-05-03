Cedar Point opening weekend: metal detectors, Top Thrill Cubster,...
SANDUSKY, Ohio Cedar Point opens for its 197th season this weekend, with a new restaurant, new security and a new admission fee. There's also a temporarily renamed roller coaster and a roller coaster at the back of the park that is in the midst of a massive transformation.
