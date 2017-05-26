Cedar Point offers more perks with new water park
WTOL's Allie Hausfeld screams as she rides the new attraction Portside Plunge at the newly renamed Cedar Point Shores Waterpark in Sandusky. The waterpark has 17 attractions in total, including two new rides and two new children's areas.
