Cedar Point offers more perks with ne...

Cedar Point offers more perks with new water park

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Toledo Blade

WTOL's Allie Hausfeld screams as she rides the new attraction Portside Plunge at the newly renamed Cedar Point Shores Waterpark in Sandusky. The waterpark has 17 attractions in total, including two new rides and two new children's areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sandusky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sandusky register..what a joke May 17 Username 1
News Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ... Feb '17 Marge 2
News Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec... Feb '17 They cannot kill ... 1
Police (Oct '16) Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
Male needing company 9/10 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Out-of-towner 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16) Aug '16 aadrivers 7
See all Sandusky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sandusky Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Erie County was issued at June 06 at 3:06PM EDT

Sandusky Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sandusky Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Sandusky, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,491 • Total comments across all topics: 281,561,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC