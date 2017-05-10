Burglary suspect charged in Byram break-in
Michael Cokley , 59, of Sandusky, Ohio, was charged in connection with an attempted burglary in 2016. He was accused of taking part in an intrusion on Byram Shore Road in Byram in April of last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec...
|Feb '17
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Police (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Male needing company 9/10 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Out-of-towner
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Volkswagen suit becomes class action (Nov '07)
|Aug '16
|bmeskin
|126
Find what you want!
Search Sandusky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC