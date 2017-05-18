breaking Murder suspects plead not gu...

breaking Murder suspects plead not guilty

Thursday May 18

Rosalie Gottwald considers having a trio of suspects indicted in connection with her son's murder a step toward closure. During the proceedings in Huron County Common Pleas Court, defendants Scott D. Hall, 44, of Clyde, and Adam J. White, 34, of Sandusky, entered "not guilty" pleas to two counts each of murder and one charge of aggravated robbery.

