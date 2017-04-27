Sandusky schools picks finalists for superintendent The Sandusky Community Schools board narrowed down its list of candidates to three on Tuesday evening. Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2pq0Dr8 The candidates will each be interviewed on Thursday, May 4. Flynn will be the first at 5 p.m., Perrera at 6 p.m. and Terpenning will be interviewed at 7 p.m. Community members are welcome to observe the interviews, which will be held in the board meeting room at Sandusky High School.

