Sandusky schools picks finalists for superintendent
Sandusky schools picks finalists for superintendent The Sandusky Community Schools board narrowed down its list of candidates to three on Tuesday evening. Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2pq0Dr8 The candidates will each be interviewed on Thursday, May 4. Flynn will be the first at 5 p.m., Perrera at 6 p.m. and Terpenning will be interviewed at 7 p.m. Community members are welcome to observe the interviews, which will be held in the board meeting room at Sandusky High School.
