OSHP Investigating Serious Crash In Ridgefield Township

The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle serious injury crash in Ridgefield Township. The crash occurred at the intersection of Washington Road and River Road at 2:15 am.

