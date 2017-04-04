Ohio governor, ex-GOP presidential ca...

Ohio governor, ex-GOP presidential candidate, publishes book

Monday Apr 24 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this April 4, 2017 file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich delivers his State of the State address at the Sandusky State Theatre in Sandusky, Ohio. Kasich's "Two Paths: America Divided or United" is being published Tuesday, April 25. The book reflects on Kasich's career, his run for the presidency and his views on a wide range of issues, from media coverage of politics to voting rights.

