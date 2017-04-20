Milan firefighters donating dancing t...

Milan firefighters donating dancing talentDrake and Grant, who will...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

From 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at McCormick Middle School, 325 Ohio Street in Huron, Milan Firefighters Tom Drake and Dr. Greg Grant are volunteering to dance to the 1977 hit song "Disco Inferno" at Serving Our Seniors' Spring Show, "Shindig". This special event is being held to raise public awareness and raise funding to stop elder fraud and exploitation in Erie County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sandusky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ... Feb '17 Marge 2
News Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec... Feb '17 They cannot kill ... 1
Police (Oct '16) Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
Male needing company 9/10 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Out-of-towner 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16) Aug '16 aadrivers 7
News Volkswagen suit becomes class action (Nov '07) Aug '16 bmeskin 126
See all Sandusky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sandusky Forum Now

Sandusky Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sandusky Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Sandusky, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,630 • Total comments across all topics: 280,598,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC