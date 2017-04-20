Milan firefighters donating dancing talentDrake and Grant, who will...

From 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at McCormick Middle School, 325 Ohio Street in Huron, Milan Firefighters Tom Drake and Dr. Greg Grant are volunteering to dance to the 1977 hit song "Disco Inferno" at Serving Our Seniors' Spring Show, "Shindig". This special event is being held to raise public awareness and raise funding to stop elder fraud and exploitation in Erie County.

