Man, woman flown to hospitals after crashCar runs stop sign and...

Kelly M. Mantz, 37, Seville, was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion south on Ohio 61 at 5:09 p.m. when she failed to stop for a stop sign at the Ohio 113 intersection and collided with an eastbound 1993 Honda motorcycle being driven by Eric P. Tillman, 47, of Elyria, said troopers with the state Highway Patrol's Sandusky post. The impact of the motorcycle hitting the passenger's side of the car caused the bike to overturn, ejecting Tillman and his wife, Cynthia J. Tillman, 45. Both occupants came to a final rest off the roadway, near the southeast corner of the intersection.

