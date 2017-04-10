Man on vacation falls to death from Kalahari resort balcony
A 25-year-old man is dead after falling from a third floor balcony at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Sandusky. Deputies in Erie County say the man, who lives out of state, was outside on the balcony when he fell.
