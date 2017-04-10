Man on vacation falls to death from K...

Man on vacation falls to death from Kalahari resort balcony

Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

A 25-year-old man is dead after falling from a third floor balcony at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Sandusky. Deputies in Erie County say the man, who lives out of state, was outside on the balcony when he fell.

Sandusky, OH

