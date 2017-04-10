Man dies after fall from balcony at K...

Man dies after fall from balcony at Kalahari Resorts

Tuesday Apr 11

A 25-year-old Virginia man died Tuesday morning after he fell from an outdoor balcony at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky. The man's name has not been released pending family notification, but he was staying at the waterpark with a group of relatives, Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said.

