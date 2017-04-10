Kasich Touts His Teacher Externship Plan During His State of the State
Gov. John Kasich doubled down on his plan to require teachers who are renewing their licenses to spend days shadowing business leaders, despite the fact that legislative leaders are not embracing that plan. In his State of the State speech, Kasich said again that requiring teachers to spend a few days working in a local business would be good for students.
