Ohio Gov. John Kasich delivers his State of the State address at the Sandusky State Theatre, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Sandusky, Ohio. Ohio Gov. John Kasich, right, gives Damone Hudson the Governor's Courage Award during the State of the State address at the Sandusky State Theatre, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Sandusky, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.