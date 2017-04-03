Facebook-Instant 42 mins ago 11:18 p....

Facebook-Instant 42 mins ago 11:18 p.m.Decomposing Body Found in Lake Erie

Police say the discovery was made about 4 miles north of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Plant, about halfway between Toledo and Sandusky. The Lucas County Coroner is working to learn how she died.

