Danbury Township Dog Show
The Danbury Township Board of Trustees will hold their fourth annual Blue Ribbon Dog Show on Sunday, May 21, at Bark until Dark off-leash Dog Park located at 310 Bridge Road. Everything for the event has been donated and all proceeds will be given to the Humane Society of Ottawa County.
