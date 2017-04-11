Cedar Point releases video of new waterpark
SANDUSKY, Ohio The new Cedar Point Shores Waterpark won't be open until Saturday, May 27, however a virtual fly-through animation shows what the new addition is all about. The rest of the park opens to the public on May 6. According to a press release from Cedar Point , Cedar Point Shores is a modern-day take on the park's storied past which goes back to 1870 when local businessperson Louis Zistel opened a small beer garden, bathhouse and dance floor on the Cedar Point Peninsula.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec...
|Feb '17
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Police
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Male needing company 9/10 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Out-of-towner
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Volkswagen suit becomes class action (Nov '07)
|Aug '16
|bmeskin
|126
Find what you want!
Search Sandusky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC