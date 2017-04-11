Cedar Point releases video of new wat...

Cedar Point releases video of new waterpark

SANDUSKY, Ohio The new Cedar Point Shores Waterpark won't be open until Saturday, May 27, however a virtual fly-through animation shows what the new addition is all about. The rest of the park opens to the public on May 6. According to a press release from Cedar Point , Cedar Point Shores is a modern-day take on the park's storied past which goes back to 1870 when local businessperson Louis Zistel opened a small beer garden, bathhouse and dance floor on the Cedar Point Peninsula.

