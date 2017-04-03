breaking One dead after two-vehicle a...

breaking One dead after two-vehicle accident

Monday Apr 3

A two-vehicle accident on Ohio 2 in Erie County left one man dead and another injured Sunday afternoon. Authorities say drug use played a factor in the fatal crash.

