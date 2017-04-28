Blade Fishing Report: 4/28
Using hair jigs rigged with stinger hooks, four walleye were in the cooler within about 90 minutes. Captain Spangler said we are near the end of the spring "jig bite" and soon those fish he found around Turtle Reef earlier this week will be headed farther out in the lake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec...
|Feb '17
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Police (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Male needing company 9/10 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Out-of-towner
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Volkswagen suit becomes class action (Nov '07)
|Aug '16
|bmeskin
|126
Find what you want!
Search Sandusky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC