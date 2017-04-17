Applications for memorial scholarship...

Applications for memorial scholarship due May 31

The Ryan T. Rettig Memorial Scholarship was created this year and is an annual $1,000 scholarship that focuses on financially assisting one ambitious, driven, goal-oriented individual with a background of civic involvement or community service.

