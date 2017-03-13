When will the snow start in Cleveland...

When will the snow start in Cleveland? Tracking nor'easter Stella

Monday Mar 13 Read more: The Plain Dealer

A strong, broad nor'easter coupled with moisture from Lake Erie is expected to breed a serious winter storm across Ohio. So when will the snow start? For Cleveland, snow chances skyrocket after 5 p.m. tonight; for Akron, it's the same deal as the snow will move in from the west.

