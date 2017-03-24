What do you mean this isn't Chicago?P...

What do you mean this isn't Chicago?Prior to September 1917, Willard...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

This year is one of many anniversaries, especially bicentennials such as the city of Norwalk is marking. The settlement of northern Ohio commenced in earnest after the War of 1812 ended in 1815, and many of our towns and townships date from that era.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sandusky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ... Feb '17 Marge 2
News Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec... Feb '17 They cannot kill ... 1
Police Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Male needing company 9/10 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Out-of-towner 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16) Aug '16 aadrivers 7
News Volkswagen suit becomes class action (Nov '07) Aug '16 bmeskin 126
See all Sandusky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sandusky Forum Now

Sandusky Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sandusky Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
 

Sandusky, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,184 • Total comments across all topics: 279,904,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC