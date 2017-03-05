'This is how it comes full circle'Huron County has a program designed ...
Huron County has a program designed for a specific group that continues to grow in numbers - those middle aged and older in need a job. "Senior Community Service Employment Program is designed to assist individual 55 and older who would like to or need to continue working but are unable to reach their employment goals due to lack of skills or training," Goodwill industries marketing manager Lisa Garton said.
