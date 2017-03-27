Smooth sailing to port; Captain of port's 1st ship of season amazed by what he barely saw on lake
The Manitoulin laker arrived in the Thunder Bay Port on Friday morning, and docked at the Richardson Elevator at 7:42 a.m., making it the first ship to arrive in the 2017 navigational season. "The trip up here was amazingly ice free - probably the least amount of ice that I've seen in the last 30 years in Lake Superior before April 1," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec...
|Feb '17
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Police
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Male needing company 9/10 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Out-of-towner
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Volkswagen suit becomes class action (Nov '07)
|Aug '16
|bmeskin
|126
Find what you want!
Search Sandusky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC