Smooth sailing to port; Captain of port's 1st ship of season amazed by what he barely saw on lake

Saturday Mar 25

The Manitoulin laker arrived in the Thunder Bay Port on Friday morning, and docked at the Richardson Elevator at 7:42 a.m., making it the first ship to arrive in the 2017 navigational season. "The trip up here was amazingly ice free - probably the least amount of ice that I've seen in the last 30 years in Lake Superior before April 1," he said.

