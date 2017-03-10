Sandusky couple charged after faking woman's death

A Sandusky couple has been charged with inducing panic for faking a woman's death and sending photos of what appeared to be a bloody body to friends and relatives, police said. Nataleigh Schlette, 25, and Micah Risner, 29, both of Meigs Street, pleaded innocent to the charges Friday in connection to an image generated in the bathtub of their home the day before.

