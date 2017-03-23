Ohio couple who shared fake murder sc...

Ohio couple who shared fake murder scene photos on social media charged

Monday Mar 13 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A man has caused panic among family after faking a murder scene in a bathtub by pouring ketchup all over his fiancee and then sending photos around saying he had killed her. Police were called to the home of Micah Risner and Nataleigh Schlette in Sandusky, Ohio on Thursday night after getting 911 calls from three "hysterical: family members and friends who thought the so-called murder was real.

