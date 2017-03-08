Norwalk man throws drugs over officer...

Norwalk man throws drugs over officer's head at traffic stop, police...

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

An officer stopped Thomas Senich, 60, of Norwalk, on Sand Street in Sandusky after he noticed Senich stopped in the middle of the block, moving furtively in his car. When Senich, who initially tried to avoid the traffic stop by continuing slowly down the road, finally stopped, the officer found a ball of tin foil in his right hand, according to a Sandusky Register story .

