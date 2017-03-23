NASA Glenn education programs at risk...

NASA Glenn education programs at risk under Trump's proposed budget plans

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Cleveland.com

NASA would fare better than most federal agencies under President Trump's preliminary budget proposal. But his plans to scrap the agency's education office could end programs serving many students in Greater Cleveland and elsewhere.

