Man accused in Ohio homicide found during Augusta bail check

Thursday Mar 30

Three men, including one wanted by police in Ohio in connection with a homicide, were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a tip from a neighbor who suspected drug activity at an Augusta residence. Matthew A. Mason, 18, of Sandusky, Ohio, had a warrant out for his arrest after a March 22 shooting in Lorain, Ohio, according to Cleveland media .

