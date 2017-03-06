Howland double murder suspect disruptive in court
A Howland man will have to wait to tell his side of what happened on the afternoon that police say he shot five people outside his home on Niles Cortland Road. Nasser Hamad was already jailed on $5 million bond for allegedly firing the shots that killed two people and wounded three last Saturday.
