Heroin foundation fundraiser

Rayz Caf in Genoa is hosting a promotion for the F#CK Heroin Foundation March 23 from 7-8 p.m. Greg Cook, GOAT from the truTV show Full Throttle Saloon, will be providing entertainment for the evening and Genoa mayor Ken Harsanje, Walbridge mayor Ed Kolanko, Port Clinton mayor Hugh Wheeler, Jr. and Genoa police chief Bradley Weis are also attending to promote the foundation. Jeff Germano, who's organizing the event, said plans for the Sandusky Ohio Bike Week are also being completed and will include a fundraiser for the foundation.
