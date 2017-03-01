Dr. George Oklok

Dr. George Oklok

Dr. George Oklok died February 28, 2017 after a lengthy bout with cancer. He is preceded in death by parents Spiro and Mildred Oklok and stepfather Sam Blagovich.

