Woman charged with sex crime against 100-year-old dementia patient

Yesterday

ERIE COUNTY, OH - What police think was a mean-spirited prank has left a Marblehead woman facing felony sex charges. Brittany Fultz, 26, was arrested last week by Sandusky police after officers viewed cellphone footage of the incident.

