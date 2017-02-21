Woman charged with sex crime against 100-year-old dementia patient
ERIE COUNTY, OH - What police think was a mean-spirited prank has left a Marblehead woman facing felony sex charges. Brittany Fultz, 26, was arrested last week by Sandusky police after officers viewed cellphone footage of the incident.
