Two file for judgea s position

Two file for judgea s position

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: TheCourier.com

Two Republican attorneys, James R. Gucker of 5855 Wyandot County Highway 2, McCutchenville, and James M. Ruhlen of 430 W. Johnson St., Upper Sandusky, will vie for the party nomination for judge of Upper Sandusky Municipal Court in the May 2 primary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sandusky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Male needing company 9/10 Sep '16 Out-of-towner 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett Aug '16 aadrivers 7
News Volkswagen suit becomes class action (Nov '07) Aug '16 bmeskin 126
Dollar General Cleveland Avenue (Jul '16) Aug '16 Just wondering 2
std (May '06) May '16 yep yep 5
See all Sandusky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sandusky Forum Now

Sandusky Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sandusky Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Sandusky, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,956 • Total comments across all topics: 278,689,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC