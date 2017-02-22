Turning Point opens services for boys...

Turning Point opens services for boys, men

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: York Dispatch

For four years now, Turning Point, a York County-based organization that provides therapy to childhood sex abuse victims, was only offering services to women and girls. Turning Point opens services for boys, men For four years now, Turning Point, a York County-based organization that provides therapy to childhood sex abuse victims, was only offering services to women and girls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sandusky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ... Thu Marge 2
News Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec... Feb 14 They cannot kill ... 1
Police Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Male needing company 9/10 Sep '16 Out-of-towner 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16) Aug '16 aadrivers 7
News Volkswagen suit becomes class action (Nov '07) Aug '16 bmeskin 126
See all Sandusky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sandusky Forum Now

Sandusky Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sandusky Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Sandusky, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,025 • Total comments across all topics: 279,139,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC