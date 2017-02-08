Rid us of repeat drunk drivers

Rid us of repeat drunk drivers

Toledo Blade

Johnnie Cross III was arrested last month in Toledo and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The question is why he was driving at all: Prosecutor Jeffrey Lingo said official records show Cross has 11 prior convictions for OVI.

