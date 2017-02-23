Port Hills fire: Major cordon to be lifted
A swimming pool has helped save the Port Hills from becoming a complete wasteland after the area became engulfed in flames last week. On Tuesday morning, residents of about 100 homes from Kennedys Bush and Hoon Hay Valley Roads were allowed back to their homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Thu
|Marge
|2
|Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec...
|Feb 14
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Police
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Male needing company 9/10
|Sep '16
|Out-of-towner
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Volkswagen suit becomes class action (Nov '07)
|Aug '16
|bmeskin
|126
Find what you want!
Search Sandusky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC