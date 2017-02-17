There are on the Marietta Times story from Monday Feb 13, titled Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speech in Sandusky. In it, Marietta Times reports that:

By JULIE CARR SMYTH, AP Statehouse Correspondent COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio Gov. John Kasich will deliver his annual State of the State speech in the lakeshore city of Sandusky. Kasich announced plans Monday to give the address on April 4 at the Sandusky State Theatre, about 120 miles north of Columbus.

