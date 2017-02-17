Ohio Gov. John Kasich wants Sandusky ...

Ohio Gov. John Kasich wants Sandusky to host this year's State of the State address

Monday Feb 13 Read more: Cleveland.com

Ohio Gov. John Kasich is requesting that legislative leaders convene an April 4 joint session of the General Assembly in the Erie County seat, the Sandusky Register reported Monday. "Holding the State of the State address in Sandusky, on the shore of Ohio's Great Lake, will be the perfect opportunity to show off our state's crown jewel," Kasich told the newspaper.

