Nursing home worker charged with sex crime against 100-year-old resident

Brittany Fultz, 26, was filmed by another nurse at The Commons of Providence home back in December, when she was heard on camera suggesting explicit ideas to the elderly man, touching his thigh, pulling her trousers down and even straddling his leg at one point, KFOR reports . 'I can show you new things, I can show you new things, ' Fultz is heard saying to the man at one point in the video.

