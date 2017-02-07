New Wave's PAO Group, Inc. Announces Opening of Several New...

The Company's flagship clinic in Sandusky, Ohio is on track to begin accepting appointments before the end of February 2017, and the company has just begun construction in Cleveland for their second facility in the state of Ohio, which became the 25th state to legalize Cannabis for medical purposes late last year. In addition, PAO is on track to open at least three more locations in Florida by the end of February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.