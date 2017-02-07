New Wave's PAO Group, Inc. Announces ...

New Wave's PAO Group, Inc. Announces Opening of Several New...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

The Company's flagship clinic in Sandusky, Ohio is on track to begin accepting appointments before the end of February 2017, and the company has just begun construction in Cleveland for their second facility in the state of Ohio, which became the 25th state to legalize Cannabis for medical purposes late last year. In addition, PAO is on track to open at least three more locations in Florida by the end of February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sandusky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Male needing company 9/10 Sep '16 Out-of-towner 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett Aug '16 aadrivers 7
News Volkswagen suit becomes class action (Nov '07) Aug '16 bmeskin 126
Dollar General Cleveland Avenue (Jul '16) Aug '16 Just wondering 2
std (May '06) May '16 yep yep 5
See all Sandusky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sandusky Forum Now

Sandusky Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sandusky Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. Supreme Court
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Sandusky, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,161 • Total comments across all topics: 278,640,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC