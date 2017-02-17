Monroeville Police Chief Gary Lyons r...

Monroeville Police Chief Gary Lyons responds to an accident Tuesday on Ohio 99 north in Monroeville.

Friday Feb 17

"I was really pleased that they have this much faith in me," Police Chief Gary Lyons said Tuesday during a village council meeting. He thanked council members for allowing him to join a national subcommittee, the "compliance evaluation subcommittee," which reviews audits and decides whether agencies are in compliance with government policies.

