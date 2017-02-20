Lynching taints Sandusky's abolitionist historyFew know downtown...
They dragged him through the streets and tied him to a lamppost in downtown Sandusky, that much is written. But where the mob placed Mr. Taylor's body after he was dead, no one knows.
