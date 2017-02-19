Lynching mars city's abolitionist history
Erie County Historical Society members and participants in the Underground Railroad Summit pause for prayer during the dedication of the Underground Railroad marker Oct. 18, 1998, at the foot of Jackson Street in Sandusky. They dragged him through the streets and tied him to a lamppost in downtown Sandusky, that much is written.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec...
|Feb 14
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Police
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Male needing company 9/10
|Sep '16
|Out-of-towner
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Volkswagen suit becomes class action (Nov '07)
|Aug '16
|bmeskin
|126
|Dollar General Cleveland Avenue (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Just wondering
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sandusky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC