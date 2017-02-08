Fiscal officer to remain on leaveMary Bruno to remain on paid leave...

Fiscal officer to remain on leaveMary...

Wednesday Feb 8

The Milan council met in special session Wednesday night to "catch everyone up to speed" in an investigation involving the fiscal officer, Mary Bruno, and "potential financial irregularities." Immediately after calling the meeting to order, Mayor Steve Rockwell dismissed the council to an executive session to discuss "employee discipline," a closed-door session that lasted more than half an hour.

