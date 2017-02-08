Fiscal officer to remain on leaveMary Bruno to remain on paid leave...
The Milan council met in special session Wednesday night to "catch everyone up to speed" in an investigation involving the fiscal officer, Mary Bruno, and "potential financial irregularities." Immediately after calling the meeting to order, Mayor Steve Rockwell dismissed the council to an executive session to discuss "employee discipline," a closed-door session that lasted more than half an hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec...
|Tue
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Police
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Male needing company 9/10
|Sep '16
|Out-of-towner
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Volkswagen suit becomes class action (Nov '07)
|Aug '16
|bmeskin
|126
|Dollar General Cleveland Avenue (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Just wondering
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sandusky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC