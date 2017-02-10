Firefighters rescue man in water in Sandusky
Sandusky Police, Firefighters and two private citizens rescued a man in the water at Battery Park Marina behind Damon's Restaurant on Friday. According to police, two people saw the man in the frigid water off the pier and held the man from going down.
