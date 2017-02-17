Construction in Progress on New Cedar Point Shores Water Park in Ohio
Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, is home to 70 rides, including the record-breaking Valravn dive coaster, three kids' areas, live shows, overnight accommodations and more. Two new water slides, Point Plummet and Portside Plunge, are growing higher and higher by the day.
